Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 29, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We start the week off on a chilly note today as cold air remains parked over the top us, having come in behind the front that passed overnight Saturday night. We should see decent sunshine today and lower winds, which will make the day feel a little better than yesterday. Temps moderate considerably tomorrow and we should be back to above normal levels.

A frontal boundary works through overnight tomorrow night and the first half of Wednesday. Rain totals from the front will range from .1″ to .5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. See map below. We will be rain free Wednesday afternoon, but will likely see clouds hold through sunset. This front again brings in a significant surge of cold air. Temps will be well below normal overnight Wednesday night through Friday. We get sunshine to return Thursday and Friday, but it will be quite chilly over the entire state.

Temps improve greatly for Easter weekend. We will be sunny and mild Saturday and Sunday. The warm, pleasant pattern holds through next Monday and Tuesday as well. The period will provide excellent drying with evaporation rates of at least .25″ per day.

Our next rain threat emerges at midweek next week with a frontal passage triggering a few hundredths to .4″ next Wednesday. Coverage is spotty, at only 60%. Unsettled weather will be here for next Thursday, but then another frontal passage overnight Thursday night and Friday brings rains of .1″-.7″ over 80% of Ohio.

The extended period looks similar…with one cooler surge closer to mid month, but only one threat of rain the weekend of the 10th.