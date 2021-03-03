Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 3, 2021

Share Facebook

We have exactly 1 threat of rain in the next 10 days, and no threats over the next week.

Sunshine dominates today through next Wednesday. We expect nothing more than a few fair weather clouds through the period. However, we will see some temperature ups and downs in the time frame. Today will be warmer than yesterday by a handful of degrees and tomorrow looks similar. Temps cool off for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but will not be overly cold. Then temps ramp up again next week for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and will be well above normal. With these temperature profiles, we should see evaporation nearly at a maximum today and tomorrow, and again next Monday through Wednesday, with moderate evaporation Friday through the weekend. Significant drying will be with us through the period.

Our one threat of rain comes next Thursday. A cold front sweeps through the eastern corn belt. Admittedly, the higher rain totals stay to our west and north, over IL, IN and MI. However, we still expect to see .25″-.6″ over about 80% of Ohio as the front moves through. This will all be rain, easily, as temps stay above normal. The map below shows moisture totals and spread for the event. Behind the front we have a wind shift back to the west and even a bit northwest, but no major fall off in temps. We stay mild for next Friday through the weekend.

The extended period is giving a few hints of cooler air trying to return. Late next weekend we see colder air taking over the western third of the US. The jet stream will be key to watch, but at this time, we are not projecting a major cool down, but rather a potential for a minor temperature shift. We want to see the pattern emerge stronger out west before putting any faith in a move of any cold bubble farther east. So, stay tuned.