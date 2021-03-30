Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 30, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny, windy and warm today! But, we swing the complete opposite direction for tomorrow, and the changes actually start tonight. So, enjoy the day today. It should be great, with the exception of the wind – gusts will be fierce.

Clouds roll in tonight and scattered showers develop. Rain continues through most of tomorrow. Areas of NW Ohio will see rain end by early to mid afternoon, but southern Ohio may see showers on through sunset. Rain totals will be .1″ to 1″ with coverage at 90% of the state. The map below shows our current thoughts. The heaviest rains will be from I-70 southward, and will last the longest there as well. But, rain is not the main feature of this front…a dramatic shift to cold air is. We see temps falling through the day tomorrow and we will be quite cold overnight tomorrow night. We stay very chilly Thursday with temps well below normal. Friday will also be cold, but not as cold as Thursday. Strong Canadian high pressure sets up over Indiana on Thursday, and on Friday will start to slide by to our south, mostly in the afternoon. South winds that come up the backside of the low will help to start to lift temperatures.

Easter weekend looks nice. We expect full sunshine and warmer temps. We should be above normal both Saturday and Sunday. The pattern continues into next week on Monday, sunny, warm and dry with good evaporation.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week scattered showers sag into the state. WE may see no better than 60% coverage of moisture either day, but cant rule out moisture anywhere either. Wednesday looks to be the better chance of the two. There is a very active precipitation track developing for the first half of next week coming out of the southern Canadian prairies across the upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes. That streak of moisture is what will filter south for Tuesday and Wednesday and bring our moisture potential.

We finish the 10 day period dry again for next Thursday and should stay dry into the start of the extended period to finish next week.