Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 4, 2021

We have no changes in the forecast this morning, other than adding a second round of moisture for Saturday the 13th at the end of our 10 day forecast window. We still see fully dry weather through next Wednesday.

Today will feature decent sun, but temps will start to ease back a bit from yesterday’s mild surge. We are cooler still tomorrow through the weekend with temps normal to slightly below normal, but sunshine remains in control. Next week, temps warm again to above normal levels Monday through Wednesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds build late Wednesday. This period of the forecast (today through next Wednesday) is completely unchanged.

Our next cold front remains on track for next Thursday, bringing .25″-.75″ rain potential to 90% of the state. Most of that rain comes as light shower action spread through the day. We see some drier air in for next Friday, but are getting hints that rain may not want to leave southern OH areas entirely. This is a development we are watching or now, but are not making big changes to our Friday forecast yet. Then next Saturday as we finish out the 10 day forecast period, a second surge of moisture comes up from the SW bringing an additional .25″-.75″ of rain to 90% of the state. So, we get 2 good potential shots of rain in 3 days late next week. The map below shows combined moisture potential from that Thursday through end of Saturday period.

The extended period shows one threat of rain, with showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday the 17th. Initial reads on that system show it could produce half to 1.25″ rain totals, but we will see if it can hold together. The rest of the 11-16 day window is dry. We are not overly warm, but rather see temps near normal for the extended period.