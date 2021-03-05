Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 5, 2021

Share Facebook

Nothing different nearby this morning but we are not going to be quite as “cute” with the forecast late next week. We are just going to allow moisture in the forecast any day Thursday through next Saturday…but it will be still concentrated in mostly 2 waves.

So, the nearby still looks sunny and dry today through next Wednesday. Today though the weekend, we will be cool, with daytime highs near or slightly below normal. Monday through Wednesday we will be warmer, with highs above normal. No change here at all. Great looking days, and even in the cooler air, we still see fairly strong evaporation thanks to good solar radiation and stronger sun angle.

Our next front arrives next Thursday, sweeping through Ohio, and then we see additional moisture Friday through Saturday with a second surge. All precipitation will be rain, and combined we look for .25″-1″ over 100% of Ohio. Thunderstorms are possible, but will not be a big part of either wave. Still, we are leaving the door open for precip to slightly exceed our top end of the range for that Thursday-Saturday period. The map below shows our thoughts on combined precipitation to end next week, Thursday through Saturday late afternoon.

Behind the moisture, we are sunny and dry again for next Sunday the 14th as we finish the 10 day window, and look to stay dry through the first part of the extended 11-16 day period. We will be cool to start, but then moderate temperatures as we get closer to the 17th. /That will be where we expect our next system, the only one in the extended period. It has potential for at least another .25″-.75″, and we return to a dry pattern behind it.