Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 8, 2021

Mild and dry weather to start the week, as we are making no changes from our last forecast for a large part of this week. However, the pattern turns a little more active from later this week through next.

Today and tomorrow will be dominated by sunshine and well above normal temperatures. We continue to see high evaporation rates, but not really much moisture to evaporate. Temps will be a good 10-20 degrees above normal first half of march highs. Wednesday will be mild as well, but will see clouds increasing. We stay dry in most areas, but will see the chance of a few sprinkles far NW Ohio Wednesday afternoon .

Rain arrives later Thursday and continues through midday Friday. Rain totals look to be from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. We can see moisture linger a bit longer from I-70 south, but action ends pretty quickly north of I-70. The map below shows combined moisture for the system. There is a model that is showing significantly higher moisture totals than this…but we believe it is way over done and are discounting it heavily.

We are dry for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, but will also be cooler. We expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Next Monday is partly sunny and dry too but temps start to bump up again.

Rain arrives next Tuesday. Rain totals of .25″-.75″ are likely with 80% coverage again, with heaviest rains in central OH. We get cooler behind that system to finish the 10 day window Wednesday into Thursday.

The extended forecast shows more of a southerly track for action moving through the second half of the month. We see rain from I-70 southward for the 19th, and again for the 22nd, with .1″-.5″ potential out of each wave. Otherwise, the rest of the state and the rest of the time will turn out partly to mostly sunny but we stay on the cooler side of things .Temps will be near normal, and we have a minor concern of a cold air outbreak for the 24th forward. .