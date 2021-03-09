Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 9, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry and mild again today. The mild weather returns again tomorrow, but then we see a more active pattern to finish the week. Today will be well above normal with dominant sunshine. Tomorrow will turn out partly sunny, but western and NW parts of the state will see more clouds around. WE cant rule out a few sprinkles in NW Ohio, but the bulk of the state stays dry.

Rain is here for Thursday, from midday on through the evening. We can see lingering action Friday morning and midday from I-70 south, and again early Saturday morning from I-70 south. Northern areas will see drier chances for Friday and Saturday. All told, the biggest precipitation stays farther west and south. Most of Ohio sees .25″-.75″with 80% coverage, but we will leave the door open on some 1″ totals in a few rare areas, mainly in southern Ohio, where rain may linger a bit longer. We are cooler behind the system to finish the week. The map below shows rain potential from Thursday through Saturday morning.

Cool air remains for Saturday with partly sunny skies. Then Sunday we bump temperatures up to mild levels again on strong south flow ahead of our next front. We should see partly to mostly sunny skies during the daytime hours Sunday before clouds increase overnight.

Rain is here for Monday, bringing .25″-.6″ rain totals over 90% of Ohio. Behind that front we are cooler again for next Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, with a mix of clouds and sun. WE stay cool for Thursday and Friday. Very cold air is surging into the northern plains, upper Midwest and western corn belt late next week. That warm air vs. cold air battle will make for an active precipitation track Wednesday forward next week from east TX up through the OH Valley. However, whether that stream of precipitation can take full aim at us is yet to be decided. Stay tuned.

That big cold air surge mentioned above will be heading toward us for the extended 11-16 day forecast period. Mother nature will point out that she is not quite done with winter feeling weather just yet. WE may not be looking at snow, but expect a good five days of well below normal temps from next weekend well into the week after next. Don’t put the coats away just yet, and hold off on trying to wake up your gardens.