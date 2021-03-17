Ohio AgriBusiness Association awards 2020-2021 scholarships

Share Facebook

Each year, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust scholarship program awards scholarship dollars to students enrolled in an agriculture-related field attending The Ohio State University and Ohio State’s Agricultural Technical Institute, Central State University, Clark State Community College and Wilmington College. Scholarships were awarded through the OABA Educational Trust, the George Greenleaf Agri-Industry Endowment and the OABA Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The OABA Educational Trust scholarship fund is supported by donations from OABA member companies, and through four primary fundraising activities: a Bowling for Scholarships event, two Golf for Scholarships outings and a Target: Scholarships sporting clays event.

This year, OABA awarded $28,000 in scholarship dollars to the following individuals.

Central State University

• Destiny Cooper of Chicago, Ilinois

• Nellie Rowland of Sardinia, Ohio

Clark State Community College

• Joseph Perry of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Christopher Raleigh of Mount Orab, Ohio

• Hailey Williams of Springfield, Ohio

The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute

• Megan Gibboney of Orient, Ohio

• Olivia Merrin of Bowerston, Ohio

• Brooke Wiseman of New Lexington, Ohio

Wilmington College Morgan McFarland of Ashville, Ohio

• Alexzandria Lusk of Enon, Ohio

• Grace Storck of New Carlisle, Ohio

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences

• Samantha Augustine of Loudonville, Ohio

• Lydia Dunaway of Pleasant Plain, Ohio

• Madelyn Eggelman of Springfield, Ohio

• Troy Elwer of Delphos, Ohio

• Chase Gasser of Creston, Ohio

• Madison Layman of Johnstown, Ohio

• Corinne Lee of Marysville, Ohio

• Aaron Smith of Norwalk, Ohio

• Hannah Smith of Jackson, Ohio

• Joshua Strine of Calednonia, Ohio

• Alayna Teiga of Loudonville, Ohio

The George G. Greenleaf Agri-Industry Endowment was established in 1985 to recognize George Greenleaf during his 25 years as an association executive in the grain, feed, fertilizer and pesticide industries. The fund recognizes outstanding students with an interest in agribusiness.

This year, the George Greenleaf Agri-Industry Endowment awarded $8,500 in scholarship dollars to the following individuals.

Clark State Community College

• Addison Leach of London, Ohio

• Kynbdall Metz of Urbana, Ohio

The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute

• Heather Swartz of Prospect, Ohio

• Emma Wenger of West Liberty, Ohio

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences

• McKenzie Davis of Van Wert, Ohio

Wilmington College

Chris Marting of Hebron, Ohio

Sawyer Starrett of Pekin, Indiana

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association Endowed Scholarship Fund, established through The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, and through a $100,000 gift from the Ohio AgriBusiness Association and the OABA Educational Trust, provides financial support for Ohio State students working toward agricultural degrees and enrichment opportunities through their education.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association Endowed Scholarship Fund awarded $8,000 in scholarship dollars to the following individuals.

The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute

• Heather Swartz of Prospect, Ohio

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences

• Preston Sheets of Cortland, Ohio