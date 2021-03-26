Ohio State ATI to pilot mikeroweWORKS Work Ethic Certification

Share Facebook

The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute is one of the first post-secondary schools nationwide selected to pilot a work ethic certification based on the mikeroweWORKS Foundation’s work ethic curriculum.

It is the first and only institution in Ohio to offer the certification. The certification is accredited by NC3, the National Coalition of Certification Centers, which has partnered with Koch Industries and the Charles Koch Foundation to expand the program across the U.S.

Known as the MRW Work Ethic Certification, the program is an extension of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation’s S.W.E.A.T. Pledge and examines the importance of work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification, and a positive attitude. Students who successfully complete the program will receive an industry-recognized NC3 certificate.

The program is a natural fit for Ohio State ATI, which was named one of five top trade/career schools in the U.S. by Niche.com. Niche is an education ranking and review site, which compiles student reviews and data from the U.S. Department of Education to determine their rankings.

Ohio State ATI’s Business Training and Educational Services (BTES) unit will administer the program, the first offering of which began March 10 for ATI students.

“The Work Ethic Certification adds to the outstanding portfolio of workforce development programs that BTES already offers,” said Kris Boone, assistant dean and ATI director. “Our goal is for Ohio State ATI to become a workforce development hub, preparing ATI students for the jobs of tomorrow, and updating current industry personnel with recertification programs.”

A public offering of the MRW Work Ethic Certification Program is set for this August. Business and community leaders interested in bringing the MRW Work Ethic Certification into their organizations can contact Kim Sayers, director of BTES, 330-287-0100, sayers.1@osu.edu.

Ohio State ATI is located on the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Wooster campus. In keeping with The Ohio State University’s land-grant mission, ATI provides affordable, accessible associate degree programs that lead directly to employment or bachelor’s degrees.