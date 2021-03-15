Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net |Ep. 196 | A look into Brazilian Ag

Share Facebook

Matt and Dusty are joined by our Ohio Ag Net Marketing Specialist, Rise Labig and Daniele Siqueira of AgRural in Brazil! Daniele writes our South American updates during the winter. This week she gives some insights about the country’s growing season and infrastructure. Matt has featured audio with Mark and Therese Meyer about their Sentinel Oak Tree. And Dusty has audio with a farmer from Darke County that got a head start on planting season.