Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 194 |The Crop Insurance Donut Hole

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Happy March, Everyone! Matt and Dusty are joined by one of our OCJ team members, Jeff Reese, and Elizabeth Long of Ag Resource Management, who talks about Crop Insurance after a vigorous discussion about donuts with the group. Dale has audio with Randall Reeder about the 2021 Conservation Tillage Conference. Kolt has audio with Carey Martin from the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network about the challenges they have had after the surge of winter weather out there. Kolt also has audio with Ohio Farm Bureau’s Brandon Kern on National Policy.