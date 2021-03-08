Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep.195 |Buchey and the Beast

March 8, 2021

Matt, Kolt, and Dusty host our guest, Cory Alley and have an intriguing discussion about nicknames. Cory won the National Corn Growers Association Yield Contest for Ohio! You can find Cory on the Pod Fathers and Corn Worriers TV Shows. Dusty has audio with a group from the Ag Equipment Manufacturers Association. And Matt has audio from Keith Sowell from Bane Welker. 

