Ohio's Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 197 | Brackets and Beef

March 22, 2021

The madness has hit OCJ- March Madness that is! Kolt, Matt and Dusty talk NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament brackets with Stephanie Singer of the Nature Conservancy. Stephanie talks about the Farmer Advocate for Conservation Program. Kolt has audio with Roger High, Director of Livestock Policy with Ohio Farm Bureau Federation on the new guidelines for the 2021 Fair Season. Matt has audio with Pam Haley from their time at the 2021 Ohio Beef Expo.

