River Valley FFA State Degrees and Gold Ratings

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Kyla Stockdale, chapter reporter

Kyla Stockdale, a junior at River Valley

Sydney Corwin, a senior at River Valle

Since the beginning of school our officers have been working so that they could achieve gold ratings for their officer books. At River Valley we have been known to have gold rated books and we wanted to keep that tradition going. They worked for months on adding, organizing, perfecting, and going through them time and time again to make sure they had everything that they needed for them and meeting all of the requirements. Once it came to the end of February and time was up we had to turn them in for state evaluation. We were all nervous as we waited for quite some time to hear back the results and once they came back we were all elated that we were able to keep the school’s tradition going with all three of our books getting gold ratings. Not only did we have the honor of having gold rated officer books, we also were able to celebrate the success of two chapter members for earning their state degrees. Earring a state degree is such a huge honor because less than 2% of FFA members achieve that award. These two members have worked extremely hard and put so much time and effort into earning this degree and we are beyond proud of them and all of their accomplishments.