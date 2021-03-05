River Valley FFA Week Festivities

Share Facebook

By Kyla Stockdale, chapter co-reporter

Over this past week the River Valley FFA Chapter had lots of fun celebrating National FFA Week. For our celebrations we had many different games and trivia questions planned. Our chapter members can earn points throughout the week which can give them the chance to win some super cool FFA gear like sweatshirts, water bottles, and shirts. Some of the games we played included minute to win it balloon games, turkey bowling, butter carving, and gaga ball. Our chapter members had a blast this week and we couldn’t have asked for a better FFA week. We are already looking forward to next year because we know it’ll be even more exciting than this year.