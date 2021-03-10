Thomas Puch recognized as 2021 Ohio CCA of the Year at CTTC

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Day one of the 2021 Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference included the recognition of Thomas Puch of Carrollton, Ohio as the 2021 CCA of the Year by the Ohio Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program.

Puch is an agronomist at Heritage Cooperative, responsible for developing nutrient management plans, making weed management and seed recommendations, taking soil samples, scouting, and much more. His total-farm approach helps growers improve profitability, while also increasing their awareness of environmentally beneficial and sustainable practices.

“Tom looks for all ways to improve a grower’s bottom line and help them be successful, he believes the growers success is his success,” said Michelle Egli, who nominated Puch for the award. “Tom continues to adapt new technologies and help growers to be sustainable into the ever-changing agricultural industry. He continually strives to help shape and better the industry for the next generation.”

According to Egli and grower John Martig, who also nominated Puch for the award, Puch is a mentor to young farmers and agribusiness professionals.

“He is the kind of crop advisor that ag schools should pattern their students to be like,” said Martig. “This would stand true for students studying to become better farmers and for students studying to become advocates for agriculture through teaching or otherwise.”

“Tom represents the very best of Ohio CCAs,” said Clint Nester, chairman of the Ohio CCA board. “His passion for agriculture has made a positive impact on his customers, company and the industry as a whole. We are proud to add his name to the list of CCAs of the Year.”

Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes an individual who is highly motivated, delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

Puch was recognized at the 2021 CCA Annual Meeting. He received a plaque and a $1500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien.

Recent honorees include: Wesley Haun, Tiger-Sul Products, LLC; Don Boehm, Legacy Farmers Cooperative; John Fritz, The Andersons, Inc.; and Timothy Berning, Precision Agri Services, Inc. To view the full list of past award recipients, visit oaba.net/cca_award.

For more information about the Ohio CCA Program, visit oaba.net/cca.