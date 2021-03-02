Time to register for CTC

Share Facebook

By Randall Reeder, Ohio State University Extension

A reminder to register for CTC, 4 days, March 9-12. It’s only $50. The full schedule and registration details are at: ctc.osu.edu.

Each day will start at 8:00 a.m. and will have 5 hours of great value, ending about 2:00 p.m. That adds up to 20 hours of presentations.

Here are the topics for each of the four days, March 9-12 (Tuesday-Friday): Tuesday-Crop Talk at CTC; Wednesday-Nutrient Management; Thursday-Pest Management; and Friday-Soil & Water Management.

Crop consultants can earn 20 hours of CCA credits. Livestock managers can expect to earn more than 5 hours of CLM credits.

The production of this CTC is first-class. We have the usual lineup of top presenters (only ~30, instead of our usual 60). Ohio AgNet is collecting and organizing all presentations and other components of each day’s program. Shift*ology Communications will manage populating the app, Results@Hand, for streaming online.

Registration

There are two choices. For online registration, go to: ctc.osu.edu. We accept Mastercard, Visa and Discover.

To register by mail, send a check (payable to CTC) with your name(s), address, email, and telephone. Mail your payment to: CTC, Allen SWCD, 951 Commerce Parkway, Suite 200, Lima, OH 45804. (An email address is required.)

The registration is for one computer/smart phone. Multiple folks can watch on one device if desired ($50). A connection link will be emailed each morning.

Here are comments from two of our satisfied clients at CTC. One from Northwest Ohio has attended for 15 years, “I always get information from at least one or two speakers who make the entire conference worthwhile.” He mentioned the soybean specialist from Wisconsin and OSU’s weed specialist as examples.

A Pennsylvanian attends for the CCA credits and always gets common sense, up-to-date information on topics he needs for his work. He added, “Thanks for CTC being virtual this year.”