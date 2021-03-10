Utica FFA Celebrates National FFA Week

Share Facebook

By Brianne Priest, 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

National FFA Week was held February 22nd-the 27th and during that time, the Utica FFA Chapter held several activities to celebrate. All teachers in the high school and middle school were given a small treat to thank them for their support of the FFA chapter. FFA members had the opportunity to participate in Minute to Win It games during lunch. The high school and middle school were invited to participate in our dress up spirt week days, which included Merica’ Monday, Utica Spirit Wear, Hat Day for $1.00, Blue & Gold Day, and Flannel Friday. All hat day money was donated to the Walking Wild Rescue. All high school and middle schools were invited to participate in the FFA emblem scavenger hunt, where students looked for an FFA emblem that was hidden in different parts of the schools. Students were given a prize when they found the FFA emblem. We enjoyed getting to celebrate our National FFA week with our chapter members, teachers and schools.