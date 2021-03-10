Utica FFA Members Participate in District Ag Sale and Public Speaking

Share Facebook

By Brianne Priest, 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

Abby Paxton, Emily Hill, Jordan Heald and Kenneth Davenport

On February 17th, 2021, 5 members of the Utica FFA chapter participated in the District Ag Sales and Public Speaking Contests. The Ag sales team consisted of Kenneth Davenport, Jordan Heald, Emily Hill and Abby Paxton. The team completed a pre sale call plan together via zoom and then each individually sold gates and accessories in an individual sales presentation. They placed 7th in the contest.

Abby Paxton and Olivia Dickson

Olivia Dickson recited the FFA creed and answered questions about it. She placed 7th overall with a bronze rating. Abby Paxton also participated, but in the Beginning Prepared Public speaking contest. She wrote her own speech about Implications of the disease Tibial Hemimelia in cattle. She placed 3rd overall with a silver rating.

Congratulations to all of our competitors!