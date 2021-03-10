Utica FFA Successful at Regional Evaluations

Share Facebook

By Brianne Priest,2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

Utica FFA members can apply for various FFA awards based on their time and involvement in FFA as well as their SAE or Supervised Agricultural Experiences. The award season starts in the fall when students start completing their applications, followed by two rounds of subdistrict evaluations in January and then regional evaluations in February. We had the following students who went above and beyond to apply for several awards and degrees.

Abby Kellett will be receiving her State FFA Degree at the Virtual State FFA at the end of April. For a student to apply for a State FFA Degree, they must have invested at least $2000 and earned $2,500 or have a combination of money earned/unpaid hours worked to reach an equivalent. They must have been an active FFA member, given a 6-minute speech, demonstrated 10 abilities of parliamentary procedures, been involved as an Officer or committee member/chair, participated in 1 other school or other professional organization, participated in 25 hours of community service for 2 different activities, and have at least a 2.0 GPA. Abby has met all these requirements.

Autumn Drumm

Shaeley Warner,

The American Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn. Only ½ of 1% of all FFA members earn this prestigious award. The requirements are: have the State FFA degree, be a high school graduate, participated in 50 hours of community service for 3 different activities, productively invested at least $7,500 and earned at least $10,000 or a money earned/unpaid hours equivalent. Three of our graduates have met these requirements. Congratulations to Amanda Annett, Autumn Drumm and Shaeley Warner, will go through one more round of evaluations in August, but should earn their degrees at the National FFA Convention in the fall.

Amanda Annett

Amanda Annett has also applied for 3 other FFA awards. She is currently the 1st place in our FFA district and top 4 in the State for her Proficiency Awards. Proficiency awards are based on students SAE records and an extensive application. Amanda’s proficiencies are Beef Production Placement and Diversified Livestock Placement, which are based on her work at her family’s beef cattle and market hog operations. She will interview on March 25th and her placing will be announced at the State FFA Convention in April.

Amanda has also been named Ohio’s Star American in Agricultural Placement. This is an application that combines the students American Degree application with a proficiency application, as well as an essay. Amanda will represent Ohio and the Utica FFA chapter on the National Level. Her application will be judged on the National level and we are hoping she will be one of the top 4 to interview for a placing at the National Convention this fall.

Congratulations to all our degree and award recipients!