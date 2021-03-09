Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development invites you to participate in a free webinar on the application process for the Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) Program. Rural Development is currently accepting applications for this program, which provides grants to develop new products from raw agricultural products or to expand marketing opportunities for value-added products.

Farmers, ranchers and owners of producer-based rural small businesses in Ohio and Indiana that plan to apply for the VAPG Program this year are encouraged to attend the webinar to learn more about the application process. The webinar will provide additional information about the program and the FY 2021 application process for potential applicants. Topics covered during the webinar will include:

• An overview of the program

• Application deadlines

• Eligibility criteria

• Definition of value-added products

• Eligible uses of grant funds

• How to apply

The Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) Webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST. Please register using the link below. If you have questions, contact Michael Rutherford, Business Programs Director, michael.rutherford@usda.gov, 614-255-2420.

Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) Webinar

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM EST

https://global.gotowebinar.com/pjoin/4205752236203148811/1424085674464770315