Virtual grazing school

Due to the pandemic, the Pastures for Profit Grazing School was held virtually. In case you missed the webinars, or if you do not have access to internet service or if you have poor Internet connection, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will be sharing the webinars Wednesdays April 14, 21 and 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon. in the Longview Center Conference Room located at 1495 W. Longview

Avenue, Mansfield, OH. Registration is requested by April 7 and may be made at www.richlandswcd.net or by calling 419-747-8686.

The program is a grassland management school designed for grazing livestock producers and resource managers.

The goals of the Grazing School are to:

educate producers and resource managers in the art and science of grazing management

transfer new technology in grassland management to producers and resource managers

improve the producers’ ability to better manage their grassland and related natural resources

Participants will be able to use the information they receive to help ensure their grazing operations are environmentally responsible as well as economically viable.

The cost to attend is $30 per person and includes the webinars and resource binder or USB drive and certification. Course attendance is limited to 20 people.

For more information, please visit www.richlandswcd.net or call 419-747-8686.