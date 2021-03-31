Share Facebook

By Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

The West Holmes FFA chapter competed in the District 2 and State Evaluations conducted virtually by the Ohio FFA held. Nearly 30 members filled out applications to receive their State Degrees, American Degrees and submitted Proficiency Applications. These students have dedicated their time to their books and SAE’s.

The chapter Secretary, Reporter, and Treasurer submitted their officer books to be evaluated. Secretary book submitted by Cora Crilow received a gold rating. Treasurer’s book submitted by Becca Schuch received a gold rating. Reporters book submitted by Chloe Shumaker received a gold rating. They will all be recognized at the 2021 Ohio FFA State Convention in April.

Senior Clay Shepler, Juniors Cora Crilow, Ethan Feikert, Chloe Shumaker, and Emma Stizlein were approved for their state degree. In order to receive a State Degree, there are many qualifications that members have to meet. First, you have to have been in ag class for at least two years, have earned or invested $3,000 in your SAE, carry a 3.0 GPA or 93% attendance, completed 25 hours of community service, participate in 2 Career Development Events, and participate in at least 8 other school and FFA activities. They will receive their degree at the 2021 Ohio FFA State Convention.

Graduate members Ethan Drzazga, Macin Hager, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh, and Chase Stitzlein had their American Degrees passed on the national level and will receive their degrees at the 2021 National FFA Convention. In order to qualify for an American FFA Degree, these members had to receive their State Degree they have to have earned or invested $10,000 in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), participated in various FFA and School activities, and completed at least 50 hours of community service.

Chase Stitzlein Ohio’s Star American Farmer

Chase Stitzlein is Ohio’s Star American Farmer and is a finalist for State Star Farmer. Ethan Drzazga is a state finalist in Ag Sales Placement and Goat Production, Garrett Houin is a finalist in Outdoor Recreation, Lexi Ogi is a finalist in Beef Placement and Diversified Livestock, Kylie Ramirez is a finalist in Service Learning, Becca Schuch is a finalist in Grain Production, Brayden Shumaker is a finalist in Ag Services, Tierra Slaubaugh is a finalist in Diversified Livestock, and Rebecca Sprang is a finalist in Dairy Placement. Pacee Miller placed second in the district in Beef Production. In order to apply for a proficiency award, you have to have invested/earned $500 or worked 100 hours in your SAE, have to have had 1 full year in agricultural education. The application also involves answering numerous essays, creating pictures, and having reference letters. These individuals will compete in an interview Thursday, March 25th. The chapter also earned the Bronze level National Chapter Award.