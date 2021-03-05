West Holmes FFA participated in the District Ag Sales contest

Share Facebook

On Tuesday, February 23rd, 5 West Holmes FFA members participated in the District Ag Sales contest. The contest consists of a team activity and an individual sale. Members of the team gather before the individual sale to formulate a plan to sell the product and discuss connections they could make with the customer. The team was charged with selling metal livestock gates this year. The team placed 2nd in the district, individually Ashley Tate was 2nd in the district with a score of 164. Cora Crilow was 5th in the district with a score of 153. Jayme Pennell was 7th in the district with a score of 147.5. Alysa Pringle scored a 126 and Garrett Houin scored an 89. In a normal year the team would have qualified to compete in the state competition, but due to COVID restrictions only the first place teams in each district advanced to state.