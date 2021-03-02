Wolf wins essay contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lily Wolf of Hamilton has been named the Ohio state winner of the 2021 GROWMARK essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention.

In her contest entry, Wolf said: “Imagine if we created biodegradable field signs made from petrochemicals. Not only would this help the environment, but it would also be cheaper in the long run.”

Wolf is a student at Edgewood High School and a member of the Edgewood/Butler Tech FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Kellie Beiser. As the contest winner, Wolf will receive a $500 award from GROWMARK. The Edgewood/Butler Tech FFA Chapter will also receive a $300 award in honor of her accomplishment.

Four state runners-up will each receive a $125 award. The runners-up and their FFA chapters are, in alphabetical order: Ava Knapke, Celina FFA, Celina, Ohio; Cassandra Mavis, Fairview FFA, Edgerton, Ohio; Luke Meyer, Fort Loramie FFA, Anna, Ohio; and Cassidy Mrakuzic, Black River FFA, Homerville, Ohio.

This is the 28th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.