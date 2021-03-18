Zane Trace Strawberry Sale Success!

Share Facebook

Zane Trace FFA members sold over 500 flats of Florida strawberries in the month of February to raise funds for CROP/CWS Charity. This charity supports disaster relief, sustainable farming education and humanitarian projects in the US and around the world. To help make their impact more tangible, members assembled fifteen Clean-Up Buckets full of supplies such as sponges, detergent, towels, gloves, soap and trash bags to donate to CROP. These buckets will be distributed to families affected by the recent Red River flood in Kentucky.