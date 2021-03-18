ZT FFA Officers Have The “Midas Touch”

Recently three members of the ZT FFA Officer team submitted their books for evaluation at the State level and all three received Gold Ratings, which is the highest rating members can achieve. The officers were Secretary Taylor Brown, Treasurer Alayna Butler and Reporter Braylee Burkitt. Each of these officers will be awarded a gold pin and recognized during the upcoming Ohio Virtual State Convention in late April.
