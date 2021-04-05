2021 Agronomy Week includes FFA scholarship support

Share Facebook

Agronomy Week returns this season April 5-9, saluting agronomic professionals who play a key role in supporting farmer success. But this year’s weeklong celebration, hosted for the fifth consecutive year by the DEKALB, Asgrow and Deltapine brands, will feature a new FFA scholarship program, culminating in an exciting live television event.

“The science of agronomy and the agronomists who bring that science to life are vital to our industry,” said Pete Uitenbroek, brand lead. “So, during Agronomy Week 2021, our brands will be sharing world-class agronomic advice and education, as well as recognizing those commendable professionals who have contributed so much to the advancement of this field.”

Uitenbroek said new to Agronomy Week this year is the Agronothon, which will air from 9 to 11 p.m. CDT on Thursday, April 8, on RFD-TV to raise FFA scholarship funds for agronomy students. Featuring entertainment and educational programming, the Agronothon will grant viewers the opportunity to call in and have their agronomy questions answered by the brands’ technical agronomists live on the air.

DEKALB, Asgrow and Deltapine will donate $10 for every farmer question submitted throughout the week at AgronomyWeek.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #Agronothon, and $100 per question asked during the live Agronothon.

Uitenbroek emphasized that, as in previous years, all farmers are invited to participate in Agronomy Week 2021, regardless of the seed brand they plant.

“Agronomy Week is truly intended to be an industrywide celebration, and we encourage farmers to participate not only to recognize their agronomic professionals, but also to help support scholarships for the next generation of agronomists,” he said.

For more information on this year’s event, including how to participate and details on the Agronothon Scholarship Program, visit AgronomyWeek.com.