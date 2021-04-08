Anthony Wayne Student to Compete in International Science & Engineering Fair

Share Facebook

Jake mixed agar solution to complete plant tissue culture in the school lab for his research project.

Jake Zajkowski, Anthony Wayne High School senior, was recently recognized at the Northwest Ohio Science & Engineering Fair. Jake placed 1st overall in the fair, and will advance to the International Science & Engineering Fair to be held in May. Jake has studied hydroponic lettuce in the high school agriculture greenhouse for the past three years. This year, Jake conducted research on increasing Vitamin B12 in hydroponic lettuce.

This intensive research included genetic modification and plant tissue culture, along with raising over 400 lettuce plants with a hydroponic system. Jake presented his findings through a video format, and was judged against students from across Northwest Ohio. He will now prepare to present his findings to judges at the international level. When asked about the experience, Jake said, “It was a great experience to interact with other researchers and judges that allowed me to share my passion for agriculture sustainability.”