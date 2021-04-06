Bane-Welker expands in Ohio

Share Facebook

Bane-Welker Equipment is thrilled to announce an expansion of the company in Ohio. Bane-Welker has purchased the sales and service areas of the Evolution Ag dealerships in Circleville, Utica and Plain City. Bane-Welker will offer parts, sales and service at all three locations.

The investment was made in an effort to better serve the valued Ohio customer base. This addition brings the total of Bane-Welker dealerships to six in Ohio. The 55-year-old Case IH dealership purchased locations in Georgetown and Wilmington Ohio in 2014 and purchased a location in Eaton Ohio in 2016. Bane-Welker also operates nine locations in Indiana.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the growth we’ve seen in Ohio,” said Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Ohio has welcomed us with open arms, and we are deeply committed to these communities. We’re looking forward to serving as ag partners in these counties with our new customers.”

Customers can rest assured that BWE is committed to a smooth transition. Customers can also depend on BWE for customer service well beyond the sale.

“We are working hard to make sure this is a seamless transition for our customers,” said Phil Bane, CEO of Bane-Welker. “Our team is working hard, so we would just ask for patience as we move through the process. We promise the change will be well worth it.”

Bane-Welker is a progressive company committed to growth, innovation and old-fashioned hard work. The company started out humbly and has committed to hiring and training the best in the Ag industry in order to grow into a company that is well-respected.

“Our goal has always been growth and innovation,” said Phil Bane. “We have always strived to be the best so we can help our customers achieve their goals. The world of Agriculture is changing every day. We want to be right there, in the thick of it so we can assist our customers in every way possible.”

While Bane-Welker has grown into one of the largest Case IH dealers in the U.S., they have remained true to a hometown mentality where customer service and loyalty are of the utmost importance.

“Our internal commitment at BWE is that customers are priority number one,” said Jason Bane. “We’re here to help. It’s that simple. We want to make a positive impact and leave a lasting footprint in our ag communities. Our people are passionate about what they do, and I am proud of that culture we have created within our company. That mindset benefits our team and most importantly, our customers.”

In 2018, BWE became 100% employee-owned, showing the commitment to their employees and ensuring a successful future within the industry.

“Working for a company who believes and invests so strongly in its employees is important to me,” said Sara Howard, employee-owner. “It’s rewarding to be acknowledged for the hard work I put in and it’s encouraging for the customer to know we’re here – in it for the long haul, with them. BWE really is like a family and it’s a great place to work.”

Bane-Welker Equipment, founded in 1967 by Kenneth and Patricia Bane, is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales and customer support. The company operates nine stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville,

La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and six stores in Ohio, including Circleville, Eaton, Georgetown, Plain City, Utica and Wilmington. In 2018, the company became 100% employee owned, illustrating a strong commitment to people and the future of the company.