Construction set to begin on new beef barn at Union County Fair

Construction of a new 12,800 square foot beef barn is set to begin at the Union County Fairgrounds. The barn, being constructed by Goodwin Services, is slated to be complete and operational by the 175th Union County Fair this July.

The Chapman Ford Beef Barn is the first phase of Forward Union County, a $1.2 million capital campaign to update and improve the fairgrounds to benefit not only 4-H and FFA exhibitors, but also the Marysville community as a whole. $550,000 has been pledged by the community thus far.

Phase two will include construction of the Union County Event Center, which will host both fair and community events, as well as potential office space for local nonprofits. Development of this phase is slated to begin this fall. Additionally, the junior fair bathroom on the grounds has already undergone a complete renovation.

“We believe that we have an economic engine in the fairgrounds and our facilities, and that we can have a substantial impact on our community with additional event space, revenue generation and more,” said Michelle Kuhlwein, member of the Building Campaign Project Committee. “The new beef barn is the first step in bringing our vision for the fairgrounds to life.”