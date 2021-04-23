Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Before applying approved formulations of dicamba, herbicide applicators are required to complete training. Bayer Crop Science is offering multiple options through the dicamba application season, including self-paced online training or guided webinar training.

“Dicamba training started in January and will run through end of June into July. We have seen really good participation in our weekly live webinars and also our online module, which is very convenient for an applicator. Over 18,000 have been trained, so that is really good,” said Mark Groth, North American commercial stewardship weed control manager for Bayer Crop Science. “You can sign up for the live webinars as well as the online module and do that at your own pace and whatever time you want. It is led by a Bayer weed science expert. The webinar is a two-hour slot but they typically run for an hour or an hour and a half and we want time left for people to engage. Applicators have to take it every year. It is an EPA annual training requirement.”

Those interested should visit training.roundupreadyxtend.com to register.