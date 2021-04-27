Farmers provide pork to northern Ohio residents

Share Facebook

As members of the Ohio Pork Council (OPC), Ohio pig farmers are pleased to support the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in Toledo, Ohio, and their eight-county service area. The protein-packed donation from the Ohio Pork Council will provide over 17,500 wholesome meals to those in need.

As part of OPC’s annual Pork Power program, Ohio pig farmers donated over 1,300 Daisyfield hams produced by J.H. Routh Packing Company in Sandusky. Hams donated to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will benefit residents from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties.

“Ohio’s pig farmers care about producing safe, wholesome pork, taking care of their animals and natural resources, and giving back to their communities. Through OPC’s Pork Power program, we’re able to give back to local food banks in Ohio,” said Rich Deaton, National Pork Board member and Ohio Pork Council director.

In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, pig farmers in Ohio provided over 86,600 pounds of pork to local food banks. Since the inception of OPC’s Pork Power program, more than 1.6 million wholesome meals have been donated to Ohio food banks.

“Following a challenging year, we’re hopeful this donation allows northern Ohio families to enjoy a nutritious, protein-packed meal around the dinner table,” Deaton said.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank solicits, collects and stores donations of surplus food and grocery products from all segments of the food industry, and collects monetary donations for the purchase of food products. Agency partners then distribute food through emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, rehabilitation centers, elderly programs, group homes, food basket programs and non-profit daycare centers. “The COVID-19 pandemic has left tens of thousands of families in Northwest Ohio without the resources to put food on their tables. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank has distributed millions of pounds of food. Organizations like the Ohio Pork Council supporting our efforts during these unique times has made a huge difference,” said Jim Caldwell, President & CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.