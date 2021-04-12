Field work picks up with warmer weather

Share Facebook

Favorable conditions throughout most the week led to an increase in fieldwork activities, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 83% adequate to surplus, down 4 percentage points from last week. Temperatures for the week ending April 11 averaged 17.1 degrees higher than historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.00 inch of rain. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 11.

Fieldwork conducted throughout the week included tillage, applying herbicides, hauling manure, and topdressing wheat. Oats were 40% planted compared to 9 percent the previous week. Corn planted progress was at 2% complete while soybeans planted progress was at 1%. Winter wheat jointing was 24% and the winter wheat crop was rated 81% good to excellent condition.

