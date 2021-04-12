Field work picks up with warmer weather

April 12, 2021 2021 Ohio Crop Progress Update, Top Headlines Leave a comment


Favorable conditions throughout most the week led to an increase in fieldwork activities, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 83% adequate to surplus, down 4 percentage points from last week. Temperatures for the week ending April 11 averaged 17.1 degrees higher than historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.00 inch of rain. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 11.

Fieldwork conducted throughout the week included tillage, applying herbicides, hauling manure, and topdressing wheat. Oats were 40% planted compared to 9 percent the previous week. Corn planted progress was at 2% complete while soybeans planted progress was at 1%. Winter wheat jointing was 24% and the winter wheat crop was rated 81% good to excellent condition.

For more from this week’s report, click here.

Check Also

Dry weather leading to early signs of drought stress

As dry weather continued, soil moisture decreased and crops began to show signs of drought …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved