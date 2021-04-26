Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Senate Agriculture Committee last week approved a bipartisan bill that encourages farmer participation in the carbon credit offset markets.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced earlier in the week by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), would create a certification program at USDA to solve technical entry barriers that prevent farmer and forest landowner participation in carbon credit markets. USDA’s certification program would provide transparency, legitimacy and informal endorsement of third-party verifiers and technical service providers that help private landowners generate carbon credits through a variety of agriculture and forestry-related practices.

The bill would also create an advisory council comprised of agriculture experts, scientists, producers and others, to ensure the certification program remains relevant and credible. National Pork Producers Council is among numerous agricultural groups in support of the bill — just as it backed the legislation last year— and believes it will ensure U.S. pork producers and others in agriculture receive credit for current and future contributions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NPPC looks forward to working with the full Senate to help secure the bill’s passage.