Hammersmith named Ohio Agricultural Educator of the Year

Presented by Nationwide, the Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, and AgCredit, the Golden Owl Award recognizes agricultural educators across Ohio for their tremendous contributions to helping the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Through the program, students, fellow teachers and other supporters can nominate their favorite agricultural teacher and summarize what makes him or her the best in the state.

On Thursday, April 29, Don Hammersmith from Ayersville High School was named the 2021 Ohio Agricultural Educator of the Year. Along with the title, Hammersmith will win the $3,000 grand prize to support continued ag education efforts at Ayersville. Hammersmith is known for his high standards as an educator, his commitment to students, and his value as a role model.

“Mr. Hammersmith has been a teacher at Ayersville High School for over 25 years. During this time he has impacted the lives of students by teaching life lessons through supervised agricultural experiences, lab assignments, research projects, and Career Development Events,” said Allison Engel, 2020-2021 State Treasurer from the Ayersville Chapter. “He has also been diligent in his work to support students in his community through his participation at the Defiance County Fair. Thank you for all you do for your students, your school, your community and ag education in our state.”

In February, 10 teachers were announced as finalists for the 2021 Golden Owl Award. They each received $500 to their school ag programs and an engraved plaque. The other finalists were:

Mike Hoffman, Wynford High School; Shari Anderson, Marysville High School; Kari Roberts, Talawanda-Butler Tech High School; Andrew DeLong, Chief Logan High School; Ryan Sell, Archbold High School; Ryan Rosselot, Western Brown High School; Abbey VanTyne; Norwayne High School; Pamela Schultz, Fayette High School; and Mark Hoffman, Hillsdale High School.

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is donating $5,000 to the Ohio FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.

Learn more about the Golden Owl program: nationwide.com/golden-owl-award/ohio/ohio.