Heritage Cooperative expands grain storage by 1.7 million bushels at Marysville Ag Campus location

Heritage Cooperative is excited to announce the construction of two new grain silos providing an additional 1.7 million bushels of grain storage at the Marysville Ag Campus, 15090 Scottslawn Rd., Marysville.

The $5 million project will consist of building two grain storage bins on the north side of the property, increasing the grain storage capacity to just under 5 million bushels. This additional storage will benefit Heritage growers in the Marysville area as well as those growers in Kenton, Urbana, Upper Sandusky, and other locations on the western side of Ohio. Access to grain storage becomes much more available for growers when stored grain is shipped to Marysville freeing up space needed in other areas.

“We are really excited about this project. It will provide immediate grain storage solutions for our growers and allow us to take their grain when they need to unload it during the busy harvest season,” said Jeff Osentoski, President and CEO of Heritage Cooperative. “This storage capability also positions us well for the future.”

Elevator Services and Storage, Inc., is constructing the project. They also built the grain bins on the south side of the concrete silos 5 years ago. The project began this month and is expected to be completed in September 2021 in time for fall harvest.