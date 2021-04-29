Hunker wins fundraising auction competition

Share Facebook

Roger Hunker, auctioneer and Realtor of United Country Real Estate | Walton Realty & Auction Co, LLC in Bellevue is the 2020 winner of the Fundraiser Auction Competition held by United Country Auction Services. He completed the most benefit/fundraiser auctions in 2020.

Hunker, along with his companies Breeders World and BW Final Drive, conducted over 40 benefit auctions for numerous livestock organizations, FFA, 4-H, local community foundations and some local community members throughout the United States. These online auctions totaled over 7,500 lots covering over a dozen states.

“It is so rewarding to be able to give back to the organizations that helped me as a young person.” Hunker said.

The United Country | Auction Services Fundraising Competition was created to recognize and promote the tremendous amount of charitable auctions conducted each year by United Country affiliates and auctioneers. Benefit and charity auctions have a long history in the world of auctioneering. As an industry leader, United Country Auction Services strives to support important causes while recognizing the auctioneers and affiliates that make them possible.

To learn more about Roger Hunker and United Country | Walton Realty & Auction Co. LLC and find information about their upcoming auctions, please visit www.ucwaltonrealtyandauction.com or call 419-217-2828.