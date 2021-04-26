Low temperatures slowed planting progress

Share Facebook

Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 87% adequate to surplus, up 5 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending April 25 averaged 8.5 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.46 inches of precipitation. There were 2.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 25.

Cold soil temperatures limited planting for farmers while orchardists assessed damage to fruit trees from hard frosts. Oats were 61% planted and oats emerged was 36%. Corn planted progress was at 8% complete while soybeans planted progress was also 8%; cooler temperatures hindered germination and emergence of both corn and soybeans. Winter wheat jointing was 61% and the winter wheat crop was rated 78% good to excellent condition.

