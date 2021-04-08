Miami East-MVCTC April FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

The April 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Leann Vernon. She is a senior and fourth year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Doug Vernon and Brenda Vernon.

Leann recently competed in the State FFA Virtual Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event where she led the team and placed 17th out of 282 individuals. She has also competed in the State FFA Grain Merchandising and State Food Science and Technology competitions this school year. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience Program consists of raising and marketing fall chrysanthemums.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.