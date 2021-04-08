Miami East-MVCTC FFA Career Development Event Teams Complete Judging Season

Share Facebook

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter members recently competed in the Ohio FFA State Spring Virtual Career Development Events. These teams have been practicing for several months and participated in invitational competitions and practices as much as possible.

The Dairy Cattle Evaluation team placed 28th in the state out of 91 teams. The team consisted of Jayden Gates, Carter Gilbert, Ethin Bendickson, Braden Zekas, Elizabeth Bair, Makayla Brittain, Michael Bair, Jillian Niswonger, and Keyara Davis. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Jayden Gates who placed 87 out of almost 500 individuals. The team took a test, completed a pedigree and sire selection exercise and evaluated classes of dairy.

Kendal Staley and Sara Rush competed in the State Equine Management Career Development Event. The team placed 92nd. The team took an online test and identified horse equipment and feedstuffs. They placed classes of equine and answered questions on the classes.

The Poultry Evaluation team consisted of Sarah Blocher, Ashlee Deaton, Makayah Musselman, Rylee Puthoff, Leann Vernon, and Braden Zekas. The team graded poultry carcasses, evaluated and graded exterior of eggs, placed classes of hens and broilers, and took a test. The team placed 9th out of 67 teams. The highest individual from Miami East was Leann Vernon who placed 17th out of 282 individuals. A special thanks goes to their coach Brad Lokai.

Issac Beal placed 14 out of 1391 individuals in the General Livestock Evaluation.

The General Livestock Evaluation team consisted of Jadyn Bair, Isaac Beal, Adam Bensman, Chloe Gump, Alaina Helsinger, Madison Maxson, Trenton Maxson, Ty Roeth, Dustin Winner, and Lauren Wright. The team placed virtual classes and answered questions on the animals, took a knowledge test, and completed a market grid exercise. The team placed 9th out 185 teams. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Isaac Beal who placed 14 out of 1391 individuals.