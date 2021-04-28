Miami East-MVCTC FFA Meats Evaluation Team Finishes Judging Season

Share Facebook

On Tuesday, April 27, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Meats Evaluation Team competed in the Ohio FFA State Virtual Career Development Event. Team members were Emma Sutherly, Dottie Everett, Braden Zekas, Samuel Sutherly, Isaac Beal, Jillian Niswonger and Thomas Wallace. The team placed 6 out of 43 teams. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Emma Sutherly who placed 18 out of 205 individuals.

During the event, contestants were asked to quality and yield grade beef carcasses, place and answer questions on carcasses, wholesale and retail cuts, and identify various retail cuts. Additionally, contestants completed a knowledge test and meat formulation solution challenge.

Previously, the team had competed in several virtual meats competitions. At the Champaign County Invitational where they were fourth and Emma Sutherly was the highest placing individual from Miami East. During the Ohio State Buckeye Invitational the team placed fifth. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Braden Zekas.