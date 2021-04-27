Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Elects New Chapter Officers

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter recently held their 2021-2022 Officer elections at their April chapter meeting. Congratulations to the newly elected Officer team! President-Carter Tinnerman, Vice President– Taylor Falb, Secretary– Emmie Bohse, Treasurer– Tyler Kress, Reporter– Emma Deeter, Sentinel– Tyler Leffew, and Student Advisor– Gavin Spitler. They will be installed during the chapter’s Annual Parent-Member Banquet next month.
