MVCTC Diesel and Power Technology Students Competed in State FFA Contest

By Logan Pope, MVCTC FFA Reporter

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Diesel Power Technologies team of Zach Mathias (Northmont), Jacob Prasuhn (Ansonia), and Brendan Wray (Franklin Monroe) placed fourth in the Ohio FFA Agricultural Mechanics Career Development Event (CDE).

The purpose of the Agricultural Mechanics Skills CDE is to assess the students’ skills in agricultural mechanics that occur in maintenance and repair. Students demonstrate the proper use of tools and apply tool use and knowledge to daily situations in agricultural mechanical environments. In addition, this CDE provides recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies due to agricultural mechanics’ instruction. This event is aligned with the Power, Structural & Technical Systems Career Field Pathway for Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems.

Juniors and Seniors in the Diesel Power Technologies program at MVCTC participated in the online test given in March of 2021 to qualify to continue with the Practicum and Finals Portion of the CDE. Students in the Diesel Power Technologies program at MVCTC have this material incorporated into their curriculum through lectures and hands-on experiences.

MVCTC FFA placed 4th in the state with a score of 219. Individual students and participants were also recognized for their performance. Senior Brendan Wray placed 3rd in the state with a total score of 83.5. Senior Zachary Mathias placed 20th in the state with a score of 70. Junior Jacob Prasuhn placed 38th in the state with a total score of 65.5.

The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of the history and our heritage that will never change. But FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers; FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners, and more. For this reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.

Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achieving premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

FFA continues to help the next generation rise to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are also the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers, and Future Entrepreneurs of America.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.