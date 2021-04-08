OABA and OSU CFAES partner to host career fair at Farm Science Review

Share Facebook

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) and The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) will partner to hold the Career Exploration Fair at the 2021 Farm Science Review. The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The FSR Career Exploration Fair is an opportunity for career seekers, from high school and college students to mid-career professionals, who are looking to start or change their career path to connect with agribusiness employers. All FSR attendees are invited to browse the event, which is included with show admission. The event will also feature short career-related topic presentations on the main stage.

Vendor booths are available to employers for the career fair. Free vendor space is an exclusive opportunity for current OABA members and FSR exhibitors. Any interested company can indicate their interest when registering as an FSR exhibitor or by contacting the Ohio AgriBusiness Association. For interested vendors, additional details and an interest form will be available at oaba.net/events late this spring. For more information regarding the 2021 Farm Science Review or the Career Exploration Fair, contact Nick Zachrich at zachrich.13@osu.edu.