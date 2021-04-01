Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 1, 2021

Share Facebook

Oh, you thought spring was here? Mother Nature says “here is day 2 of my April Fool’s joke”. Big hint…we have day 3 coming too. Today will be chilly — colder than yesterday as strong Canadian high pressure settles in over the eastern corn belt. The map below shows daytime highs today. These are temps that are better suited to March 1 in many areas. We will see some sun today, but also will be dealing with wrap around cloud cover streaming out of the north on the backside of the system that worked its way out of Ohio yesterday. Tomorrow we see even better sunshine potential, but another cold day. Temps likely do not start to moderate here until tomorrow night, although south winds developing tomorrow afternoon mean we should not be quite as cold as today.

The weekend looks good. Sunshine and blue sky will be here Saturday, sunday and monday. Temps rise quickly to above normal levels. WE shoudl see good evaporation.

Scattered showers return to the forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday we see action mostly over the northern half to third of Ohio, with rain totals of a few hundredths to half an inch. Wednesday rain potential focuses more on central and southern Ohio with rain amounts of .25″-.75″. Coverage either day will be only 60% or less in the mentioned areas, with the rest of the state seeing a mix of clouds and sun. Combined 2 day coverage will be closer to 75% of the state. Next Thursday should be precipitation free.

We finish the 10 day period with a potential front next Friday. The front looks to be holding rain that could amount to .1″-.5″, and coverage at 80% or more. However, timing is a little uncertain. We suspect that the front likely gets delayed into Saturday the 10th or Sunday the 11th.