Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 12, 2021

After a damp weekend, the story for the coming 10 days is a return of cold air. Most areas in OH picked up significant moisture Saturday and Sunday with rain totals being reported from half to 1.5″ combined in the state. Today we shift back into a dry pattern. Sunshine dominates in most areas, but we are seeing some lingering clouds in far north eastern OH. We wont even rule out a couple of showers early this morning. But “improvement” is the name of the game today.

Tomorrow we turn out partly to mostly sunny in most areas, but cold air is lurking off to the northwes.t That cold air comes blasting in for midweek forward. Clouds will be more prevalent Wednesday, and we cant rule out scattered shower over the eastern half of Ohio Thursday. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to a tenth or two, mostly due to moisture getting rung out of a colder airmass that is taking over. We get some sun back for Friday, but stay chilly. Temps will be the biggest headline maker. We will likely be 10-20 degrees below normal for the second half of this week, and there is plenty of frost potential as well. The map below shows temps overnight Thursday night in the form of Friday morning lows.

This weekend we see a bit of moderation in temperatures, but that also brings scattered showers back to Ohio. That rain will end up bringing .1″-.5″ with 80% coverage over Ohio, mostly Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. The balance of Sunday just features a lot of clouds and cool temps, but no new precipitation.

Next week starts with a warmer push on Monday. However a cold front is likely Tuesday which could trigger a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Colder air may try to make another run at us again behind that front for next Wednesday forward.

So, overall, we are drier for the coming 10 days than that past week. But, if temps will be cool, that will also slow evaporation and drying some. We still think we can move a good tenth to .15″ of moisture out via evaporation later this week and next, but this forecast pattern should slow progress on field work and emergence of any planted seed just a little bit.