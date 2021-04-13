Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 13, 2021

Share Facebook

No change in our forecast this morning. We should end up with markedly more sunshine today than yesterday, and temps will hold on to near normal levels. We still are looking at a dramatic turn to cold air to finish the week, though. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun as cold air starts to rush in from the NW. Thursday will turn out cloudy and much colder. The cold air arrival will wring some leftover moisture out of our atmosphere, enough to produce a few hundredths to a tenth or two over about 60% of Ohio. Mostly we are expecting this scattered rain action in central and eastern OH. Sunshine returns on Friday, but temps remain well below normal. All told, the second half of the week we are looking at daytime highs averaging 10-20 degrees below normal. Frost is possible, even likely a few overnights, but the coldest night (Thursday night), we will be dealing with more clouds (as mentioned above) which should keep us from getting as cold as areas farther west in IN and IL. The map below shows temps vs. normal for the second half of this week (tomorrow through Friday).

Temps moderate a little for the weekend, getting closer to normal. But, in the milder air, we also see a little more of a precipitation threat. We cant rule out scattered showers Saturday, but admittedly most of the state stays dry. Sunday there is a better chance of rain with 70% of OH potentially picking up a few hundredths to .4″.

Monday features a brief break. Sun early will be replaced by increasing clouds. Tuesday a cold front arrives with potential for .1″-.4″ totals over 80% of Ohio. However that front also likely sets up the return of cold Canadian air all over again for Wednesday forward next week. WE could be looking at another well below normal stretch of temps.

With the current forecast, we have to project that soil temps are going to remain steady or even fall 2-5 degrees over the next 10 days. Moisture will be rather minimal, but in the colder air, any drying or evaporation will be much slower too. Breezes will provide some boost, but likely will only be seen as colder air races in .