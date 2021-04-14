Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 14, 2021

Share Facebook

Colder air arrives today. It will be a slow arrival of sorts, as a cold front works its way through the state over the course of the day. However, we still be able to garner some good sun through the day. Clouds will be more proficient in far southern Ohio as scattered showers sweep through KY, TN and WV, but no moisture is expected here.

Tomorrow we are fully in the throws of the cold air. Clouds and moisture will be around in parts of Ohio, an off shoot of showers in parts of MI and SW Ontario. We expect the thickest clouds and spotty showers north and east of a line from Toledo to Wheeling, WV, and wont rule out a few hundredths to a tenth or two. South and west of that line, we just look for a mix of clouds and sun. Dry weather is back in all locations for Friday, but we stay cold. The coldest part of the airmass is likely in over the region tomorrow night into early Friday morning, leading to some areas being primed for frost. The map below shows temps compared to normal tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Temps moderate a bit for the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, but will not be “warm”. We cant rule out scattered showers either day, but Sunday looks more likely than Saturday, especially late Sunday and Sunday night. Keep an eye out for a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but coverage will be limited to 30-40%. Monday will be partly sunny to start, but clouds increase as the day wears on.

A cold front arrives next Tuesday. This front will trigger the potential for rain, and we could see anywhere from a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 75%. But, the front also ushers in another major cold air blast. Temps will be well below normal for next Wednesday all the way through Saturday. There is potential for next week’s cold to be slightly colder than the rest of this week. See the map of temps vs. normal below for next Wednesday and compare that to tomorrow map above. So, frost potential returns there. WE will be dry. This forecast offers very little potential for soil temperatures to improve significantly from current levels, at least through April 24th-25th.