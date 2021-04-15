Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 15, 2021

Share Facebook

We are leaving the forecast alone this morning. Colder air is tightening its grip on the state. In the cold air, clouds are going be be more prevalent north and east of a line from Toledo to Wheeling, WV, due to a circulation of clouds and moisture moving out of MI and through SW Ontario. We wont rule out a few scattered showers in that zone either today, but admit that the moisture is not really a big story at this point for the day. South and west of that line we should see at least a mix of clouds and sun, and the farther southwest you go, the more sun you see. Tomorrow will turn out mostly sunny in all areas. However, we stay chilly today and tomorrow, with temps well below normal.

Temps moderate slightly for the weekend. But, in that moderation we see a minor threat for hit and miss moisture. That looks most prevalent from late Saturday into early Sunday now, but still will not see coverage any better than 30-40%. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sun. Temps will struggle to hit normal, but will not be as cold as today/tomorrow. Monday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon.

A cold front races through the region overnight Monday night through Tuesday. That front will trigger some showers, with a few hundredths to .3″ possible. Coverage will be 75% of the state. However, the bigger story will be a new surge of cold air coming in behind. WE are quite cool again Wednesday through at least Friday of next week, and could be colder than this current cool push. That means frost again will be in the vernacular next week in parts of Ohio. However we do finish the 10 day period dry, with no precipitation next Wednesday through next weekend. Temps will try to moderate late next weekend on Sunday. The map below shows temps relative to normal for midweek next week.

We still think there is no real good chance for soil temps to fundamentally improve over the next 10 days with this colder forecast.